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Delay in Bengaluru civic body polls? Govt writes to SEC

The communication — approved by Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh — has been written based on the request of Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 22:19 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 22:19 IST
BengaluruElections

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