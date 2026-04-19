Delay in Bengaluru civic body polls? Govt writes to SEC

<p>Bengaluru: Contrary to its public assertion that the long-delayed Bengaluru civic polls will be conducted by June-end, the state government has now requested a three-month extension from the State Election Commission (SEC) for holding the local body polls in the city. </p>.<p>In a communication dated April 15, KG Jagadeesha, secretary of the department of personnel and administrative reforms (DPAR), has cited reasons such as ongoing works related to the National Census, which includes household surveys, and the proposed special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state for seeking the extension. </p>.<p>The communication — approved by Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh — has been written based on the request of Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao. On April 8, Rao wrote to the government that the GBA staff is fully involved with the census works such as house listing, supervision and arrangements of logistics. </p>.<p>“There is limited time for preparing for the local body elections,” Rao had stated, adding that the same set of officers would also be required for the SIR work.</p>.<p>“Along with this, a lot of personnel will be involved in examination-related duties in the months of May and June, which will again reduce the strength of manpower for other activities,” the letter stated. </p>.GBA polls could be delayed as SEC's work drags.<p>Citing these activities, the government has requested the SEC to extend the timeline to ensure proper arrangements for the urban local body elections. The government’s letter is addressed to S Honamba, secretary, Karnataka State Election<br />Commission. </p>.<p>The request indicates a potential delay in the conduct of civic polls in Bengaluru, pending a decision by the State Election Commission on the proposed extension.</p>.<p>SEC Commissioner GS Sangreshi was not available for comments. </p>.<p>Before taking the final decision, the SEC may have to file a fresh affidavit before the Supreme Court seeking its consent for extending the election date as the commission had earlier made a commitment before the apex court that it would hold the civic body polls, due since September 2020, by the end of June this<br />year. </p>