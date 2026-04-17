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Delay in layout amenities: BDA ordered to pay Rs 56 lakh to resident

The order also recorded that the BDA’s counsel neither filed objections nor rebutted the memo of calculations submitted for the claimed relief amount.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 01:56 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 01:56 IST
BengaluruBDA

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