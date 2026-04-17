Delay in layout amenities: BDA ordered to pay Rs 56 lakh to resident

<p>Bengaluru: In a strong rebuke to the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), Karnataka’s real estate regulator has directed it to pay Rs 56.03 lakh to a Jayanagar resident for delaying the completion of the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout by over six years.</p>.<p>The ruling could have wider ramifications, as the incomplete layout — located near Challaghatta — comprises around 27,000 sites.</p>.<p>In its order dated April 8, RERA Chairman Rakesh Singh and member GR Reddy held that the complainant was entitled to relief, noting that the site lacked basic amenities such as roads, water supply, streetlights, and electricity. The order also recorded that the BDA’s counsel neither filed objections nor rebutted the memo of calculations submitted for the claimed relief amount.</p>.BDA under RERA is a win for the people.<p>According to the order, the compensation of Rs 56.03 lakh was calculated for the six-year delay from June 2020 to February 2026, including interest at the SBI Marginal Cost of Lending Rate plus 2%. “Further, interest from February 2026 until the completion of basic amenities shall be calculated similarly and paid to the complainant,” the order stated.</p>.<p>In 2025, Mridula Krishnapur, a resident of Jayanagar, approached RERA seeking relief for the delay.</p>.<p>She stated that she had paid Rs 96.87 lakh in June 2020 and was issued a possession certificate shortly thereafter. However, the site lacked the infrastructure necessary for residential construction. “Till date, the development remains incomplete,” her complaint said.</p>.<p>Citing a landmark Supreme Court ruling in New Tech Promoters Vs State of Uttar Pradesh, RERA held that mere execution of a sale deed and physical handover of an open plot is insufficient if promised basic infrastructure has not been provided.</p>.<p>Although BDA’s advocate, B Vachan, appeared before RERA in response to the notice, no statement of objections or supporting documents were submitted.</p>.<p>“When specific allegations are made and remain unrebutted, an adverse inference must be drawn. The absence of rebuttal, coupled with documentary evidence and multiple similar complaints, clearly establishes that the delay in completing amenities is attributable to the respondent-developer,” the order noted.</p>.<p>The project’s RERA registration, which was valid only until December 31, 2021, has since lapsed.</p>