Delayed roadwork sparks chaos in Bengaluru's Commercial Street shopping hub 

Manohar, a 70-year-old resident of the adjacent Venkataswamy Naidu Street, lamented that the authorities had ignored waterlogging in his house and the street. "I have been living here for nearly 50 years now. For the past decade, every time it rains, my house gets flooded. I have tried to bring this to the attention of the authorities. None of them have taken any action to prevent the flooding."