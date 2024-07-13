Delegation from Chennai’s Metropolitan Transport Corporation visits BMTC

Bengaluru: A delegation of Chennai's Metropolitan Transport Corporation visited the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) on Friday.
MTC Managing Director Alby John Varghese, Joint Managing Director K Gunasekharan and other officers called on BMTC Managing Director Ramachandran R.
The team discussed the BMTC's history, financial performance, bus scheduling, traffic revenue, cost of operations, the leasing of electric buses, the pass system and the free travel scheme for women.
