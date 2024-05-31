Delegation from France inspects Cubbon Park treatment plant 

Bengaluru: A delegation from the Institute of Higher Defence Studies (IHEDN) visited Bengaluru to inspect the tertiary treatment plant operated by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).
The plant is capable of treating four million litres per day (MLD) of sewage.
The treated sewage is used to water plants at Cubbon Park, Raj Bhavan and surrounding areas.
During the meeting, BWSSB chairman Ramprasat Manohar V informed the delegates that it treats about 1,200 MLD of sewage.
