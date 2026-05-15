Delivery agent allegedly assaults Bengaluru advocate for not answering calls; booked

<p>Bengaluru: Despite repeated warnings from the Bengaluru City Police over rising complaints against delivery personnel, incidents of assault and misbehaviour by grocery delivery executives continue to surface across the city.</p>.<p>In the latest instance, a 29-year-old advocate was allegedly assaulted by a Zepto delivery executive at MSR Nagar in Sadashivanagar.</p>.<p>The incident took place on Monday at 8 pm when the delivery executive arrived to hand over an order. The customer allegedly did not answer repeated calls made by the executive about the delivery location. This triggered a heated argument at the doorstep.</p>.<p>During the altercation, the delivery executive abused the customer, allegedly assaulted him and fled. The victim was admitted to a private hospital.</p>.<p>After being discharged on Tuesday, he approached the Sadashivanagar police and filed a complaint.</p>.Two delivery executives arrested in Bengaluru for harassing woman on the road .<p>According to a senior police officer, the advocate tried to escape and acted in self-defence during the attack.</p>.<p>The accused, identified as Harsha KS, punched him in the face and fled. Police are tracking him using details registered on the Zepto platform. He is currently absconding and his phone remains switched off.</p>.<p>The case comes months after Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh convened a meeting with representatives of major delivery platforms, including Zepto, Swiggy, Zomato and Blinkit, following a rise in complaints of road rage, assault, harassment and misbehaviour by delivery staff.</p>.<p><strong>Delivery app crimes raise red flags</strong></p>.<p>The sharp rise in criminal cases involving food and grocery delivery aggregators in 2025 reflects not just isolated crimes, but growing pressure and vulnerabilities within the city's expanding gig economy.</p>.<p>Police data accessed by DH shows 44 cases were registered against delivery executives and associated accused between 2023 and 2025. Of these, 24 cases, more than 54%, were reported in 2025 alone, indicating a steep year-on-year escalation.</p>.<p>Police officials said the increase partly reflects the volume of delivery riders on the city roads.</p>.<p>Investigators also point to increasing instances of aggressive behaviour, molestation, rash riding, robberies, assaults and disputes during deliveries.</p>.<p><strong>Swiggy, Zomato account for majority of cases </strong></p>.<p>Zomato tops the list with 13 cases, followed by Swiggy with 11 cases over three years. Together, the two food delivery giants accounted for nearly 55% of all registered cases. Zepto recorded six cases, while Blinkit accounted for five.</p>