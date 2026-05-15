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Delivery agent allegedly assaults Bengaluru advocate for not answering calls; booked

In the latest instance, a 29-year-old advocate was allegedly assaulted by a Zepto delivery executive at MSR Nagar in Sadashivanagar.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 21:58 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 21:58 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaCrimeZepto

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