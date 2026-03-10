Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Delivery agent breaks customer's nose after tiff over flat's floor in Bengaluru

The delivery agent allegedly punched him in the face and scattered the ordered items before fleeing.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 15:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 March 2026, 15:19 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaCrimeBlinkit

Follow us on :

Follow Us