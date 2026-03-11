Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Delivery agent breaks customer’s nose during late-night dispute in Koramangala

Koramangala police have registered a case and launched an investigation. They are making efforts to trace the suspect, Joseph, a delivery partner with Blinkit.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 21:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 March 2026, 21:17 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsBlinkitKoramangala

Follow us on :

Follow Us