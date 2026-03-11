<p>Bengaluru: A delivery agent for a quick-commerce platform allegedly assaulted a customer at an apartment complex in Koramangala 8th Block. </p>.<p>Koramangala police have registered a case and launched an investigation. They are making efforts to trace the suspect, Joseph, a delivery partner with Blinkit. </p>.<p>Paul J Vithayathi, 27, a native of Kerala, told the police that he placed an order on Blinkit around 2 am on March 7. The delivery agent called him and said he was on the way to deliver the items. </p>.<p>However, instead of going to his second-floor flat, the delivery agent allegedly went to the fourth floor. When the complainant requested him to come to the correct floor, the delivery agent allegedly picked a quarrel after coming near the flat, punched him in the face, and threw the ordered items before fleeing. </p>.<p>Vithayathi sustained severe injuries near the nose and lips and had profuse bleeding. Doctors told him he had fractured the nose bone in the assault. </p>