Delivery boy attacked, robbed of phone in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Three bike-borne individuals allegedly attacked a food delivery partner near Konena Agrahara in East Bengaluru when he was delivering food on Wednesday morning and took away his mobile phone, police said.
Bahadur, 25, a native of Assam, was attacked in a poorly lit, desolate part of Konena Agrahara around 2.30 am. The gang members pushed him and tried to snatch his phone. When he tried to resist the attack, they overpowered him and fled with his phone. Bahadur was on his way to deliver food to a customer at the time, police said. He later filed a complaint at the Jeevan Bima Nagar police station. An FIR has been filed under BNS Section 309(2) (robbery).
A police officer overseeing the case said one of the three suspects had been identified and a manhunt launched for him. However, the identified suspect has switched off his phone and fled from his house.
