Delivery boy attacked, robbed of phone in Bengaluru

Bahadur, 25, a native of Assam, was attacked in a poorly lit, desolate part of Konena Agrahara around 2.30 am. The gang members pushed him and tried to snatch his phone. When he tried to resist the attack, they overpowered him and fled with his phone. Bahadur was on his way to deliver food to a customer at the time, police said. He later filed a complaint at the Jeevan Bima Nagar police station. An FIR has been filed under BNS Section 309(2) (robbery).