Delivery boy run over by cement mixer truck in Bengaluru

A food delivery boy was run over and killed by a cement mixer truck at Yelahanka New Town in northern Bengaluru on Sunday morning.
Yelahanka traffic police identified the victim as 21-year-old Devaraju, a native of Yadgir, who was residing in Attur Layout.
Police said that Devaraju had been riding in front of the truck and took a sudden right turn. Unable to control the vehicle on time, the truck driver rammed into him.
Devaraju fell due to the impact and was run over by the truck, dying on the spot, police said. The accident occurred around 10.30 am, a few metres ahead of the Attur bus stop.