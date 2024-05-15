Delivery executives eyeing stable, less taxing jobs

Anil called it quits after facing severe burnout in February and March. “My body and mind were both tired. I was slogging away every day in the heat for close to 10 hours, and making less money than I did in my previous job. Plus, I didn’t have any time off, as I was working all seven days,” he says. He is now back to working at a garment factory in Peenya.

Suresh G and Suriya are two more who moved out of the gig industry in April. While Suresh quit as it became difficult for him to fend for his family of three with an average monthly income of Rs 15,000-Rs 18,000, Suriya left as he began to “lose interest in the thankless job”.

“It was impossible to please the company and the customers. The app would promise food delivery in five minutes but that was impossible because of high demand. There used to be such long queues at the store that getting the order would take at least 10 minutes, and then it would take another 10 to deliver it. The customers would shout at me for late delivery and raise a complaint. The company would pay me less for delayed delivery,” says Suriya, 20. He now works at an AC repair and maintenance company. Many gig workers told Metrolife they would like to return to the jobs they held pre-Covid-19. Among them were garment factory workers, mechanics and an automobile salesman.

Food and grocery delivery apps Metrolife contacted did not respond to queries.