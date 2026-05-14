<p>Bengaluru: Electric Vehicle (EV) manufacturers have witnessed a marked increase in demand in the past two months, and industry insiders predict this demand will likely shoot up soon. </p><p>While demand for four-wheelers is slowly rising, that for cost-efficient locally assembled two-wheelers is much higher. </p><p>“Compared to 2024 and 2025, there has been an over 60% increase in demand for our products year-on-year. We predict a bigger increase in the coming months, given Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push to move away from fossil fuel. Apart from that, we’ve noticed the younger crowds increasingly opting for EVs, as EV infrastructure is slowly improving in the city,” said the representative of a popular EV brand, adding that the past two months saw a rise in customer enquiries. </p>.EV fires: Quality of chargers is often to blame for, say experts.<p>Mid-range four-wheelers continue to be in demand even in the EV market, said Ajay Singh, director (sales and marketing), Advaith Hyundai. </p><p>“There has been a steady rise in demand for our mid-range EV car. The demand has especially shot up in the last two to three months. While the ongoing conflict in West Asia and its impact might play a part, other market factors also play a role,” he said. </p><p>Citizens believe Bengaluru is spoiled for choice when it comes to EV brands. </p><p>“I purchased an EV scooter recently after a lot of research. Multiple brands are currently popular in the city. Some brands, while they are cheap, also seem to have some design concerns. Some have the engines almost exposed, which is a safety hazard. There needs to be a regulatory body to look into the design of cost-effective two-wheelers,” said Syed Abrar, a 30-year-old IT employee. </p><p><strong>From LPG to EV</strong></p><p>The commercial sector, too, is moving towards increased EV adoption, said S Nataraj Sharma, president of the Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Associations. </p><p>“Slowly but steadily, the number of electric taxis on the road is increasing. More companies are deploying electric taxis in Bengaluru,” he said.</p><p>Sharma requested the state and central governments to provide subsidies to encourage auto and cab drivers to convert their vehicles from LPG and CNG to electric vehicles. </p><p><strong>Conversion to electric</strong></p><p>Over the past five months, more auto drivers using CNG and LPG are now opting to convert their vehicles to electric ones, instead of spending Rs 4 lakh on a new electric auto.</p><p>Drivers are reaching out to various city-based agencies to get the retrofitment kit installed, which allows the vehicle to be converted at a cost of Rs 2.5 lakh. </p>