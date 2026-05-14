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Demand for electric vehicles up in last two months, citizens spoilt for brand choice

While demand for four-wheelers is slowly rising, that for cost-efficient locally assembled two-wheelers is much higher.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 04:23 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 04:23 IST
Bengaluru newsElectric Vehicle

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