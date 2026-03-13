<p>Bengaluru: With canteens of many companies shut, and the transportation fleet affected owing to shortage in the supply of LPG, many IT companies might shift to work from home, if the situation continues, sources said.</p>.<p>However, as of now, discussions are still in the initial stages. “A few companies are thinking about such options, but discussions are still in the initial stages. If the situation continues over the next few weeks, such decisions might become more relevant,” a representative from the Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA) said.</p>.Amid LPG shortage, HCL allows employees to work from home for 2 days.<p>Many employees have also demanded complete work from home, stating unavailability of autos and cabs.</p>.<p>“Over the last two days, it has become very difficult to get an auto. The waiting time is too long and rides have also become expensive, making commuting difficult,” said Sahana B, a techie. Industry insiders also said that a decision might be taken only based on government recommendations.</p>.<p>“The companies now want to wait and see how the situation will pan out. Based on government intervention, they might take a call,” one of the sources said.</p>