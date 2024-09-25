Deputy CM D K Shivakumar's midnight inspection focuses only on Bengaluru's core areas

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar inspected the condition of various roads late Monday night, expressing satisfaction with the BBMP's efforts to fill potholes within the 15-day deadline.
The inspection did not, however, extend to the outskirts of the city, where many roads remain in a poor condition.
During the inspection, which went on till 2 am, the Bengaluru Development Minister inspected Jayamahal Road, M G Road and the Domlur flyover, among others.
Notably, Shivakumar tested the quality of the roads himself with a crowbar on Jayamahal Road. As he couldn’t break the road, he was happy with the BBMP's work.
As the Deputy Chief Minister skipped areas like Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli, Yeshwantpur and Dasarahalli, the local residents believe they are neglected in favour of more central locations that see heavy VIP movement.
In response to these concerns, BBMP's Engineer-in-Chief BS Prahald said that there will be a second round of inspection, specifically targeting the city's outskirts to address the poor road conditions there.
