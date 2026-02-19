<p>Bengaluru: The second edition of the Design Impact Awards Conclave was held on Wednesday.</p>.<p>A social initiative by Titan Company, Design Impact focuses on the transformative power of design to solve real-world problems, encouraging new generation innovators to apply their skills towards challenges of Indian society and sustainability. This year, the initiative focused on addressing the global water crisis.</p>.<p>This edition, six startups — CultYvate, SmartTerra Urban Water Management, Solinas Integrity, EF Polymer, EcoSTP Technologies, and Transwater Systems — were selected and supported with grants of Rs 50 lakh each to implement solutions over the past year.</p>.TCS board approves up to Rs 16k-cr share buyback plan.<p>Of these, the conclave highlighted the ground impact of three startups advancing to the 'Deep Impact' phase, awarded with a pool grant of Rs 3 crore. The three winners announced were CultYvate, SmartTerra Urban Water Management, and Solinas Integrity.</p>.<p>Over the past year, the six grantees piloted scalable solutions across agriculture, urban water management, wastewater recycling, and pipeline inspection.</p>.<p>Transwater Systems' Boson White Water System was used to decentralise wastewater treatment, piloting it at the BWSSB sewage treatment plant in Kadubeesanahalli.</p>.<p>Another grantee, which piloted its project in Bengaluru, is EcoSTP Technologies, focusing on net-zero sewage treatment technology.</p>.<p>The conclave brought together a diverse set of stakeholders from the government, industry, philanthropy, and the social innovation ecosystem.</p>.<p>The event was attended by Ajoy Chawla, Managing Director, Titan Company; Ram Prasath Manohar V, IAS, Chairman, BWSSB; and Srinivasulu, IFS, Principal Secretary, Forest, Environment & Ecology Department, Government of Karnataka, among others.</p>