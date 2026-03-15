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Desilting, walkways part of Bengaluru's Halasuru Lake revamp plan

As part of the project, a connecting bridge linking the lake area to a nearby park is being built, along with a new kalyani.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 21:29 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 21:29 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsHalasuru LakeDesiltation of lakesrevamp

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