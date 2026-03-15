<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> Central City Corporation has taken up development works at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/halasuruhttps://www.deccanherald.com/tags/halasuru-lake">Halasuru Lake</a> to improve water storage capacity, ecological health and recreational facilities for visitors.</p>.<p>Corporation Commissioner Rajendra Cholan said the project includes large-scale desilting of the lake to remove sediment that has accumulated over the past 25 years. </p><p>The civic body is also constructing a two-level walkway with bund protection around the lake to create a safe and accessible path for walkers.</p>.How the Greater Bengaluru Authority plans to bring drained lakes back to life.<p>As part of the project, a connecting bridge linking the lake area to a nearby park is being built, along with a new kalyani. </p><p>The three islands located within the lake, which are in a deteriorated condition, will also be reconstructed as part of the restoration effort.</p>.<p>Officials said once desilting increases the depth of the water body, a portion of the lake will be suitable for training exercises by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-disaster-response-force">National Disaster Response Force</a> (NDRF).</p>.<p>"In addition, seating arrangements will be created for visitors, while the park adjoining the lake will be landscaped with various plant species to enhance the surroundings and support biodiversity," the press note stated.</p>