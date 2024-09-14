Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Desperate gambler steals gold from home to fund betting addiction 

The Bommanahalli police arrested Aditya at the Yelahanka Railway Station on August 29, less than 24 hours after the complaint was filed. He has since been remanded to judicial custody by a Bengaluru court.
DHNS
Last Updated : 14 September 2024, 03:06 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Bengaluru: Police on Friday said they arrested a 22-year-old online betting addict for allegedly stealing gold from his own home to fund his gambling.

The Bommanahalli police arrested Aditya at the Yelahanka Railway Station on August 29, less than 24 hours after the complaint was filed. He has since been remanded to judicial custody by a Bengaluru court.

Police said Aditya’s parents had stored gold and cash in a safe at their home in Virat Nagar, southeast Bengaluru, for his brother’s wedding.

On August 28, while his parents were out distributing wedding invitations, Aditya seized the opportunity to break into the safe. He stole gold worth Rs 7 lakh and Rs 45,000 in cash before fleeing.

On returning home, Aditya’s parents discovered the safe open and the valuables missing. They promptly filed a police complaint, suspecting Aditya.

Using tips from informants and technical leads like CCTV footage, police traced Aditya to the Yelahanka Railway Station and arrested him. "He stole the gold to finance his online betting," the police said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 September 2024, 03:06 IST
BengaluruCrimeGoldtheftGambling

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT