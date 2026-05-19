<p>Bengaluru: A year since its launch, the Sanchari Cauvery initiative by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has dispatched over 30,000 tanker orders.</p>.<p>The initiative, which provides Cauvery water on tankers, has helped many residents by putting a brake on the water tanker mafia in the city.</p>.<p>However, some teething problems continue to trouble citizens.</p>.<p>Several customers who spoke to DH complained about delays in delivery, a problem especially acute for those who have booked bulk orders.</p>.<p>"Sometimes the delivery comes after two days or more. During such instances, we are forced to get water through private tankers. This defeats the purpose of the initiative," said Vishwa Venkata Reddy, a Bangalore Apartments' Federation (BAF) member from Panathur.</p>.<p>Lack of an option to apply for a refund or cancel an order when it is not delivered is another concern.</p>.Bengaluru: Sanchari Cauvery cushions price rise amid tanker demand spike.<p>"The last time I ordered water, I got it after three months of constantly trying to approach an official to address my concern. I had already paid the amount and there was no option to request a refund," said Pratap MG, a resident of Chikkagubbi.</p>.<p>He added that he was told many times that water could not be delivered to his address because it is beyond four kilometres from the source of supply.</p>.<p>Sanjeev Sreedharan, a resident of Whitefield, said he could order only a minimum of 12,000 litres since his house is beyond four kilometres from the supply area. For a single household, the quantity exceeded what his sump could hold, and he had to share water informally with his neighbour.</p>.<p>Senior BWSSB officials said they are working on improving the software. "We have made a lot of changes over the last year to improve the consumer experience. We are already working on including cancellation and refund features," an official said.</p>.<p>The BWSSB also plans to add features such as a reminder message to place an order based on a specific consumer's purchase pattern.</p>.<p><strong>Total orders received for Sanchari Cauvery</strong></p>.<p>May 2025: 723<br>June: 2,582<br>July: 2,296<br>August: 2,320<br>September: 2,366<br>October: 2,014<br>November: 2,235<br>December: 2,356<br>January 2026: 2,379<br>February: 2,863<br>March: 3,766<br>April: 4,048<br>May (till 8th): 557</p>