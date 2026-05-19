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Despite dispatching 30,000 tankers, Sanchari Cauvery faces teething issues

Several customers complained about delays in delivery, a problem especially acute for those who have booked bulk orders.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 22:20 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 22:20 IST
India NewsBengaluruCauveryrefundtanker

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