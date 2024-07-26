Despite High Court ruling, online auto fares remain high in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Despite a recent favourable court order, the Transport Department is yet to enforce its 2022 notification specifying that app-based aggregators cannot collect more than 5% above the stipulated fares for auto rides in Bengaluru.

On May 27 this year, the High Court of Karnataka dismissed writ petitions filed by ride-hailing firms Uber India Systems Private Limited and ANI Technologies Private Limited (OLA) seeking to quash the department’s notification dated November 25, 2022.

The court also restrained the aggregators from charging surge pricing, stating that any such charges should benefit the permit holder/driver and not the aggregator.