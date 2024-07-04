Despite lower levels of air pollution, Bengaluru has higher mortality risk: Study

New Delhi: Air pollution triggers thousands of premature deaths in Indian cities every year even at concentrations of polluting particles below India’s adopted safe limit, researchers have cautioned in a new study, which has also highlighted the large number of such deaths in relatively clean cities like Bangalore and Chennai.

India’s first multi-city evaluation study on the exposure to air pollution reveals nearly 33,000 deaths every year in 10 cities with Delhi topping the list with nearly 12,000 deaths followed by Mumbai (5,091) and Kolkata (4,678)

But worryingly, a significant number of deaths were observed in cities where air pollution is not considered to be a big problem.

Cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai with lower levels of air pollution showed much higher mortality risk, says the study published in the Lancet Planetary Health.