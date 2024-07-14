Despite shelter homes, Bengaluru's destitute are in dire straits

Bengaluru: Every year, the monsoons send shivers down Tahseena’s spine, as her family’s destitution is most exposed then. She, her husband Anji and her five children have been homeless for the last two years and are residing on the streets near Coles Park in Shivajinagar. With two toddlers, she struggles for her life because they sleep and take shelter under a shop’s roof to avoid getting drenched during rains.