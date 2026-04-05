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27% households with toilets still prefer open defecation: Survey

According to data, over 54 lakh individual household latrines (IHHL) have been constructed in both rural and urban areas under the Swachh Bharat Mission in Karnataka.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 21:06 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 21:06 IST
India NewsBengalurusurveye-toilet

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