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Despite warnings, garbage burning leaves residents gasping in Bengaluru

In Peenya, heaps of mixed waste, including plastic, rubber and industrial scrap, are routinely set on fire.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 21:22 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 21:22 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaGarbage

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