<p>Bengaluru: Despite repeated warnings from civic authorities and pollution control agencies, illegal garbage burning continues in Peenya, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Doddenekkundi and Mahadevapura, with residents saying the problem has worsened in recent weeks.</p>.<p>Thick plumes of smoke from vacant plots, roadside corners and areas near industrial clusters have become a familiar sight, particularly during late evenings and early mornings. Residents say the burning violates environmental norms and poses serious <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/health">health risks</a>, especially to children and the elderly.</p>.<p>In Peenya, heaps of mixed waste, including plastic, rubber and industrial scrap, are routinely set on fire.</p>.<p>"The smoke is unbearable. It enters our homes even when the doors and windows are shut," said Ramesh Gowda, a resident of Peenya 2nd Stage. "We have elderly parents at home who struggle to breathe whenever this happens," he added.</p>.<p>In Rajarajeshwari Nagar, a rapidly growing residential locality in the city's southwest, residents allege that garbage collected from nearby layouts is sometimes dumped on empty sites.</p>.Community uses AQI data to flag pollution from garbage burning in Bengaluru's Bagalur village.<p>However, Pradeep Kumar, who lives near Ideal Homes Township, said he had not seen garbage burning in that area.</p>.<p>Lakshmi Devi, another resident, said children returning from school often complain of headache and eye irritation. "We worry about long-term health effects. Burning plastic releases toxic fumes. It is frightening to think about what we are inhaling."</p>.<p>In Doddenekundi, residents report similar incidents near stormwater drains and vacant government land.</p>.<p>"Construction debris and household waste are piled up and then set on fire," said Suresh Babu, a member of a local apartment association. "Sometimes, the flames spread dangerously close to parked vehicles."</p>.<p>Residents also alleged that waste collectors sometimes resort to burning excess garbage to avoid reprimand for improper segregation or overflow.</p>.<p>Anitha Rao, who lives in Doddenekkundi, said the smoke affects visibility on roads. "Motorists slow down because they cannot see clearly. It is a safety hazard, apart from being an environmental issue," she said.</p>.<p>In Mahadevapura, a densely populated IT corridor, residents allege that roadside waste, including dry leaves mixed with plastic, is frequently burnt. "We have seen sanitation workers themselves setting fire to waste instead of transporting it," said Vivek Nair, a resident of a gated community. "This completely defeats the purpose of waste segregation."</p>.Bengaluru: Anchepalya residents grapple with garbage and burning waste.<p><strong>Marshals deployed</strong></p>.<p>A senior <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bswml-decides-not-to-collect-mixed-waste-from-houses-commercial-buildings-3953019">Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd</a> (BSWML) official said marshals have been deployed across the city to stop garbage burning in public places.</p>.<p>"There is a marked improvement in the core area. We get major complaints from the city's outskirts. Citizens must understand that burning garbage causes severe air pollution. Their duty is to segregate waste and hand it over to us," he said.</p>