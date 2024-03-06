Deve Gowda advises govt to lift Hemavathi water for Bengaluru

Addressing a news conference in Bengaluru Deve Gowda said that the people of Bengaluru had been put into trouble as the water scarcity was worsening day by day. “The prices of water tankers are skyrocketing. If the government can’t provide water from Cauvery, let it lift water from Hemavathi and supply it to Bengaluru. They are also my people and let Hemavathi water be supplied to to the villages in Hassan, Tumakuru etc,” he said.