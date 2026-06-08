Deve Gowda visits fruit mela, calls for national jackfruit, tamarind board

<p>Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hd-deve-gowda">HD Deve Gowda</a> on Sunday visited the ongoing Mango and Jackfruit Mela at Lalbagh Botanical Garden, engaging with local farmers and pledging to personally urge the Union government to establish a dedicated national board for jackfruit, tamarind, and jamun.</p>.<p>After touring the stalls, Gowda noted that while the event was promoted as a joint festival, jackfruit was underrepresented compared to mangoes.</p>.<p>"When the horticulture director initially invited me, saying both fruits were being promoted equally, I decided to inspect the ground reality today. I saw high-quality jackfruits brought by farmers from Ramanagara, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Devanahalli, and parts of Mandya. They are selling whole fruits for Rs 300–400 each or around Rs 50 per kilogram. This is a crucial source of income, but these farmers need institutional support," he said.</p>.<p>Gowda stressed that jackfruit and tamarind are staple crops for many poor households in South India, including Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.</p>.<p>"From using the pulp to cooking with jackfruit seeds or incorporating tamarind in daily meals, these crops are essential to rural households. The Union government must address the vulnerabilities of southern farmers," he added.</p>.Bengaluru: 27-day Lalbagh Mango and Jackfruit Mela starts on June 4.Here’s what to expect at the mango, jackfruit mela in Bengaluru.<p>He recalled that Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had assured Parliament that the Centre would consider setting up an independent development board for jackfruit and tamarind.</p>.<p>"I will write to Minister Chouhan tonight to demand immediate execution of his promise. I have full faith he will honour his word and deliver relief to our farmers," Gowda said.</p>.<p>The 27-day Mango and Jackfruit Mela, organised by the Department of Horticulture and the Karnataka State Mango Development Board, will continue until June 30.</p>