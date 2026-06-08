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Deve Gowda visits fruit mela, calls for national jackfruit, tamarind board

After touring the stalls, Gowda noted that while the event was promoted as a joint festival, jackfruit was underrepresented compared to mangoes.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 23:34 IST
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Foreign visitors pick their favourite mango varieties. This is from an earlier edition of the Lalbagh Mango Festival. DH FILE PHOTO 
Foreign visitors pick their favourite mango varieties. This is from an earlier edition of the Lalbagh Mango Festival. DH FILE PHOTO 
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Published 07 June 2026, 23:34 IST
BengaluruLalbaghfruits

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