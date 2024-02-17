DH Bengaluru 2040: Blueprint for city of future

Bengaluru: Future-proof ideas for a better, bolder Bengaluru will mark the third edition of DH Bengaluru 2040 where influential thought leaders will sit together to chart their home city's course on Saturday.
The annual summit is a concerted effort at preparing Bengaluru for its global prospects as the city navigates daunting local challenges, an exercise that is aligned in spirit with the Deccan Herald tagline – The Power of Good.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the day-long summit. Dr Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman, Manipal Hospitals and Manipal Health Enterprises, will deliver the keynote address.
The invite-only event will host policymakers, bureaucrats, scientists, corporate leaders, entrepreneurs, culinary experts, artists, academics and athletes in a series of moderated panel discussions that are aimed at identifying actionable ideas across sectors – from developing Bengaluru as a global technology and entrepreneurship hub to raising its climate resilience, from leveraging the city's immense sporting potential and resources to building on its culture of startups and innovation for a strong higher education ecosystem.
One city, many stories: Ways to balance the interests of Bengalureans with their city's unceasing growth as a commercial centre will be the key talking point of a sustainability-themed panel at the summit. Top chefs and restaurateurs will share insights on the future of dining in Bengaluru. A panel that features actors and filmmakers will discuss the rise of a new brand of cinema that is conceived around the city.
DH Bengaluru 2040 has been conceptualised as the voice of the Bengalurean who is invested in the city, and to inspire tangible, positive action on the ground.
The summit will also feature music and Tai Chi performances. Winners of the DH Flash Film Challenge will be felicitated at the event. The challenge was to write, shoot and upload films over 50 hours.