Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

DH Bengaluru 2040 | Experts bat for holistic, equitable energy transition framework

Experts urged the government to adopt systems thinking and an integrated approach to ensure that generation and use of every unit of renewable energy is embedded within the system.
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 16:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 February 2026, 16:53 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsKarnatakarenewable energy

Follow us on :

Follow Us