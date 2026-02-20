<p>India batting great <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-dravid">Rahul Dravid</a> recalled the days when he used to go to newspaper offices to with scoreboards of local matches.</p><p>"Those were the days. We used to go to newspaper officers to give scores of local matches and the next day we used to wait to get the printed version. The sports editors those days had lot of passion and we shared a special camaraderie," Dravid said while delivering the key note address at the DH Bengaluru 2040 Summit.</p>.DH Bengaluru 2040 Summit | Make playing easy in the City again, says Rahul Dravid.<p>Dravid recalled the encouragement he had derived from seeing his name in print as a young cricketer. </p><p>“We used to cycle to newspaper offices to hand over the scores. It’s a great feeling for a young sportsperson to be featured in newspapers," added Dravid.</p><p>The 53-year-old also spoke about growing up at St Joseph’s Boys High School, where many of his memories were "more outside classes than inside". Running around hockey fields and playing school-level cricket, he said, shaped values beyond sport but in teamwork, discipline and humility.</p>.<p>"Those afternoons shaped habits of effort and humility, long before anyone spoke about professional pathways or performance metrics," he said.</p><p>He remembered playing on stretches like 12th Gate Road, which for a few hours would turn into a cricket ground.</p><p>"The wickets were improvised, the rules flexible, but the joy was there. Those unstructured, inclusive games were where a lasting love for sport grew,” he said, adding that watching Ranji Trophy matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium with his father deepened that connection.</p><p>(with DHNS inputs)<br></p>