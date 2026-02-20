<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka government is aiming to triple IT sector employment from the current 2.5 million jobs within the next five years.</p><p>Speaking at the DH Bengaluru 2040 Summit during a panel on The Future of Jobs, Dr Manjula N, Secretary, IT/BT Department, Government of Karnataka, said, "We released the latest IT policy in the previous Bengaluru Tech Summit. Currently, there are 2.5 million jobs in the IT sector, and we have the ambitious target of tripling the same in the next five years."</p>.DH Bengaluru 2040 Summit | Growth a challenge or opportunity? Build infrastructure to match Bengaluru’s ambition, say experts .<p>Highlighting the growing importance of Global Capability Centres (GCCs), she noted that GCCs have become major contributors to Karnataka’s employment landscape. Under the state’s 2024-29 GCC Policy, Karnataka plans to attract 500 new GCCs and generate 3.5 lakh jobs by 2029.</p><p>While Bengaluru continues to lead, cities such as Mangaluru, Hubballi, Dharwad and Mysuru are emerging as strong employment hubs. The state is also prioritising skilling initiatives backed by a robust innovation ecosystem, with startups and smaller firms actively hiring and seeking skilled talent.</p><p>Artificial Intelligence is reshaping the IT sector’s trajectory. Santhosh Rao, Partner and Executive Director at IBM Consulting, said AI’s increasing consumer-friendliness is driving its adoption. He observed that "... the new jobs being created in GCCs are an extension of an already-existing ecosystem. New jobs and new roles, are a part of a global value centre. Also, there is nothing artificial about intelligence; it is only about augmenting it in the right capacity."</p><p>Addressing concerns over AI-led job losses, experts stressed that skill sets and job structures are evolving rather than disappearing. Kamal Karanth, Co-Founder of Xpheno, pointed out a shift from mass hiring to niche hiring in IT services. Referring to AI’s impact, he said, "I think people implement AI for the world... that's how I see the future of the job shift happening."</p><p>He added that for every 25,000 jobs lost, around 31,000 new AI-related opportunities are being created. Emphasising India’s strength in services-led growth, he concluded, "We are a largely services-led economy, especially on the software side -- Something we should embrace," he concluded.</p>