Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

DH Bengaluru 2040 Summit: Karnataka targets 3X growth in IT Jobs over fire years

Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 11:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 February 2026, 11:35 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBengaluru newsKarnatakaDH Bengaluru 2040 Summitdh bengaluru 2040

Follow us on :

Follow Us