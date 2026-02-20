Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

DH Bengaluru 2040 Summit | Karnataka targets 3X growth in IT jobs over five years

Under Karnataka’s 2024-29 GCC Policy, the state plans to attract 500 new GCCs and generate 3.5 lakh jobs by 2029.
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 14:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 February 2026, 11:35 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBengaluru newsKarnatakaDH Bengaluru 2040 Summitdh bengaluru 2040

Follow us on :

Follow Us