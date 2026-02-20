Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

DH Bengaluru 2040 Summit | Officials, experts bat for integrated water management to avoid crisis

The BWSSB was tying up with the Indian Institute of Science to monitor groundwater usage.
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 12:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 February 2026, 12:44 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBengaluru newsKarnatakawater management

Follow us on :

Follow Us