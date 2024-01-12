DH Bengaluru 2040 Summit | Weekend Film Challenge

Get ready to script, shoot, edit and upload your own film on Bengaluru in 50 hours!
The theme reveal on Jan 25th, 2024 will kick off the challenge, after which teams will have 50 hours to create their own film and upload it.
Bengaluru has famously been described as not one, but multiple cities. It is a city that lives in collective nostalgia for its older residents while also being a city of possibilities for those who move here.
It is a city that embraced science, technology and cosmopolitanism much before its Indian peers. Today, the IT capital of India has its eyes focussed on the future.
Despite its infrastructure and urban planning woes, it is a city we call home.
Since our inception, Bengaluru has been home to the Deccan Herald, and now, we invite you to turn the lens on the city we love.
The DH Weekend Film Challenge invites you to explore a city in transition.
PRIZES*:
First Prize: ₹50,000
Second Prize: ₹30,000
Third Prize: ₹20,000
The top film will be screened at the to be held on February 17th, 2024.
The prizes for the winning films will be given away the same day.
Meet the jury:
SHASHANK SOGHAL - Director, Daredevil Musthafa
SANDHYA KUMAR - National-award winning documentary filmmaker.
KARM CHAWLA - Cinematographer: Ulidavaru Kandanthe, Kirik Party, Humble Politician Nograj, Avane Srimannarayana
Check out the legal agreement .
Participants must download, print, sign, and and upload the filmmaker’s agreement along with the Google form (will be available on all platforms from January 25, 2024, 6:00 PM IST to January 27, 2024, 8:00 PM IST).