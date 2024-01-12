DH Bengaluru 2040 Summit | Weekend Film Challenge

It is a city that embraced science, technology and cosmopolitanism much before its Indian peers. Today, the IT capital of India has its eyes focussed on the future.

Despite its infrastructure and urban planning woes, it is a city we call home.

Since our inception, Bengaluru has been home to the Deccan Herald, and now, we invite you to turn the lens on the city we love.

The DH Weekend Film Challenge invites you to explore a city in transition.