<p>Bengaluru: Technology with Artificial Intelligence (AI) might help change some aspects of policing but conventional beat system and investigation will continue to remain, panellists speaking on the panel ‘The future of policing in Bengaluru’ at the DH Bengaluru 2040 Summit opined.</p><p><br>“No doubt that a few departments like traffic management, forensic examination and many others will see a paradigm shift in operation. However, beat systems and engagement of police with the citizens in ground will continue. There is no doing away with it,” said Pronab Mohanty, DGP (Cyber Command).</p>.DH Bengaluru 2040 Summit| Dravid recalls encouragement he got from seeing his name in newspaper as a young cricketer.<p>While digitisation and computerisation is happening rapidly even in the police department, before we embrace technology completely, there is a need to bring in some reforms opined Devyani Srivastava, Senior Manager - Research, NLSIU.</p><p>“In the police force, at present, close to 85% are low rung officials. While 14%-15% are investigating officers, we have less than 1% IPS officers. The number of supervisors is so low that it affects the accountability and supervision quality,” she said.</p><p>She added that there is also a need to prepare local policing plan and engage more with people.</p><p>“We need to know what people on ground want before using technology to implement it,” Devyani added.</p><p>Given that the technology sector is growing rapidly and policing is also undergoing a rapid change, it is difficult to determine how exactly policing would be influenced by the change. However, the panelists had their own perspectives.</p><p><br>Drones would play a crucial role, said Ranjith Parakkal, MD, Eagle Eye Networks India.</p><p>“Drones are going to be a major player by 2040</p><p>That apart, face recognition will get better and could be used widely for monitoring in ground. Cameras could be integrated along with speakers to warn citizens. Low cost decisions could be moved to machines,” he said.</p><p>Mohanty also predicted that the traffic problem in the city will not persist for more than for be years.</p><p>He added that surveillance might also be limited since messaging apps now use encryption and even meta data is also being encrypted.</p>