DH Deciphers | 'FedEx' scam: What is it and why is it hard for police to bust it? 

For several months now, Bengaluru police have been troubled by cybercrimes concerning 'FedEx' packages. Many victims have lost large sums of money — some even crores of rupees — to this ingenious scam, which came to the fore only this year. So how does this scam work, what are the tricks employed by the scamsters, and what challenges do the police face in ending this menace? Read on to find out:



What’s the 'FedEx' scam?



The perpetrators, notoriously known as the ‘FedEx scamsters’, play to the victims' fear. They hold them under duress after claiming that a package in their name contains illicit drugs and that they are involved in “money laundering” or terror activities. As many as 111 such cases have been registered in Bengaluru until November this year. The American cargo company has nothing to do with the scam. It doesn't request personal information through unsolicited phone calls, mail or email for goods being shipped or held unless requested or initiated by customers.



How does it work?



It all begins with the victim receiving a phone call from an unknown person claiming to be a member of the ‘FedEx’ service staff. The caller tells the victim that a package in his/her name being sent to Taiwan or any other country has been confiscated by Mumbai customs because it contained drugs or other illegal items. The victim is then connected to a "police officer", more commonly from the Mumbai Crime Branch or the Anti-Narcotics Unit.