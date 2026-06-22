DH Interview | 'Metro alone can't solve Bengaluru traffic': KBG defends big road projects

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru needs more metro lines but the metro alone cannot solve the city’s traffic woes, says Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda. </p>.<p>In this interview with Naveen Menezes of <em>DH</em>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/krishna-byre-gowda">Krishna Byre Gowda </a>defended investments in road infrastructure, including controversial projects such as tunnel roads. He believes the city must expand both public transport and road networks to keep pace with rapid growth and rising vehicle ownership. </p><p>(Edited excerpts)</p>.<p><strong>What is your stand on the tunnel road project?</strong></p>.<p>Ten years ago, there was opposition to the proposed flyover from Chalukya Circle towards Hebbal. Today, we continue to see congestion at Ganganagar, Mehkri Circle, Windsor Manor Junction and elsewhere. </p>.DH Interview | Bengaluru plagued by weak governance: Minister Krishna Byre Gowda .<p>We need more public transport such as more metro and more buses. But we also need roads. These projects should not be viewed as alternatives to public transport. Simply opposing every infrastructure project for political reasons is not constructive. </p>.<p><strong>Critics say projects such as tunnel roads are financially unviable and encourage more vehicles. Isn’t this true? </strong></p>.<p>You can pick and choose how you want to present your argument. If we do not invest in infrastructure, people say Bengaluru is losing companies because of poor infrastructure. If we choose to invest, they ask where the money is coming from. We are damned if we do and damned if we don't. </p>.<p>Bengaluru is India’s growth engine. People are coming here, whether we like it or not. If we stop attracting talent and investment, the city will lose its dynamism. Urbanisation is a reality across the world. The challenge is managing it better. </p>.<p><strong>You have announced ambitious deadlines for metro projects. Are they realistic?</strong></p>.<p>The deadlines are undoubtedly challenging. Metro projects have historically missed timelines by large margins. I could have chosen not to announce dates and protected my own credibility. But if I don’t set targets, there is no urgency. I have taken the more difficult path because I believe public interest is better served when there is a clear deadline to work.</p>.<p><strong>There is a plan to take the metro to peripheral areas such as Bidadi, Nelamangala etc, while many parts of Bengaluru are underserved. What is your view? </strong></p>.<p>The upcoming metro lines will still serve many important intermediate areas. The Sarjapur-Hebbal corridor, for instance, cuts across the city through Koramangala and other dense neighbourhoods. We will also be completing the outer loop by connecting JP Nagar, Magadi Road and Hebbal. Once these corridors are complete, we can look further outside but I am yet to study the proposals. </p>.Krishna Byre Gowda blames mismanaged metro sites for Bengaluru's 'visual disfigurement'.<p><strong>Your predecessor had described Bengaluru’s garbage system as a "mafia". How difficult will it be to reform waste management? </strong></p>.<p>There are definitely powerful interest groups behind many of Bengaluru’s problems, including waste management. The moment you try to streamline systems, these groups will come after you. I expect that. But that doesn’t mean I shouldn’t try. </p>.<p>Once the new primary collection tenders are awarded, we want to put in place checks and balances, with incentives for good work and penalties for poor performance. That is how accountability can be brought into the system. </p>.<p><strong>Will the responsibility of managing garbage be handed over to five corporations? </strong></p>.<p>That discussion is still going on. We will debate it and examine what works best. The priority right now is to ensure that the system becomes more efficient and accountable, whichever agency ultimately manages it. </p>.<p><strong>Bulk waste generators have complained that waste processing charges are too high and have sought a reduction. </strong></p>.<p>That subject is under discussion and we will examine it. But in a city with lakhs of establishments, only about 6,800 fall in this category. The debate should be kept in perspective. </p>