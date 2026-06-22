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DH Interview | 'Metro alone can't solve Bengaluru traffic': KBG defends big road projects

He believes the city must expand both public transport and road networks to keep pace with rapid growth and rising vehicle ownership.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 00:11 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 00:11 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newswaste managementtrafficKrishna Byre Gowdaroad projects

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