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DH Interview | Vertical housing, grievance redress BDA’s focus areas: Commissioner P Manivannan

The short tunnel at Hebbal, along with two elevated corridor projects, will make a great difference for traffic returning from Kempegowda International Airport, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, said Manivannan.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 23:49 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 23:49 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBDAcommissioner

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