<p>The police have arrested two frequent flyers from Delhi. They would come down to Bengaluru and rob people of their iPhones. When police raided their hotel room, they found phones worth Rs 10 lakh. </p><p>The muggers would visit parties, rock shows and snobbish events favoured by iPhone users, and diligently disabuse them their snobbery. Goes without saying that the spoils were transferred to the national capital. And here you were, thinking only our national politicians do that sort of thing.</p>