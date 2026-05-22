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Dharmasthala case: SIT officials revisit Banglegudde forest area

Meanwhile, a senior SIT source clarified that the investigation team did not have any specific breakthrough during Thursday’s visit.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 23:23 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 23:23 IST
India NewsBengaluruForestDharmasthalaSpecial Investigating Team

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