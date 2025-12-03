<p>Bengaluru: The 2025–26 edition of DHiE Expressions, an annual inter-school competition under the Deccan Herald in Education (DHiE) initiative, kicks off in Bengaluru on Wednesday. </p>.<p>The three-day event brings students from classes 3 to 10 together on one platform, offering them a space to create, perform and excel across a range of academic and artistic competitions. </p>.<p>Held at Jawahar Bal Bhavan, Cubbon Park, this year’s edition features five key events — quiz, painting, spell-bee, word winder and group dance. Each competition is designed to showcase a different aspect of student ability, whether it is quick thinking and problem-solving, creativity and artistic expression, vocabulary and language skills, or general knowledge and stage confidence. </p>.<p>As one of DHiE’s flagship student-engagement initiatives, DHiE Expressions gives young learners a larger platform to discover their strengths, challenge themselves and interact with peers from various schools. </p>.<p>The event celebrates discipline, imagination, and healthy competition — values central to DHiE’s vision for nurturing confident, articulate, and well-rounded students. </p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>The line-up</strong></span></p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Dec 3:</strong> </span>Quiz (9.30 am), painting (10 am)</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Dec 4:</strong> </span>Spell-bee (9.30 am), word winder (10 am)</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Dec 5:</strong> </span>Group dance (9 am)</p>