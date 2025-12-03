Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

DHiE Expressions kicks off today

The three-day event brings students from classes 3 to 10 together on one platform, offering them a space to create, perform and excel across a range of academic and artistic competitions.
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 20:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 December 2025, 20:49 IST
BengaluruBengaluru news

Follow us on :

Follow Us