<p>In a quiet neighbourhood near Mysuru Road, the rise of Balendra Shah has become a deeply personal story for one household — that of his elder sister Sujata Sejekan. Shah is likely to become the Himalayan nation’s next Prime Minister. </p>.<p>“It still feels unreal. I’m a very proud sister. He is my inspiring little brother who has worked very hard and proved himself to the world,” said Sujata, speaking exclusively to <em>Metrolife</em>. Sujata, an artist, lives with her husband Harish Kumar Sejekan, an entrepreneur and art connoisseur. </p>.<p>Shah’s achievement has sparked conversations across Nepali homes and community groups in Bengaluru. It is estimated that over one lakh Nepalis live in the city. They include students, white-collar professionals and blue-collar workers. Their numbers are not restricted to security personnel and service staff. Many of the migrants are from the western parts of Nepal, which are considered less developed than the eastern region. </p>.Balendra Shah, who is likely to be Nepal’s youngest PM, studied engineering in Bengaluru.<p>Community members estimate that nearly 10,000 Nepalis from the city made their journey back home to cast their vote during the recent elections. </p>.<p>Nikesh Bhandari, a 32-year-old HR executive, said the election reflected a clear generational divide. Bhandari, a third-generation migrant, said younger voters were drawn to Shah’s message of change. “The elders in my house support the older politicians while the younger generation vouches for Balen,” he told <em>Metrolife</em>. For him, the biggest issue remains employment.</p>.<p>According to Kalpana, a 29-year-old domestic worker from South Bengaluru, “the win brings hope of new jobs and fewer people will opt to migrate”.</p>.<p><strong>Holding out hope</strong></p>.<p>Many young Nepalis in Bengaluru say they understand that change will take time. </p>.<p>“We don’t expect change overnight but we have hope,” Bhandari said, and added, “If we have good education, industries and job opportunities, fewer people will want to move to other countries.”</p>.<p>Shah’s journey has also surprised people who remember him from very different spaces. Arjun Thapa, 32, co-owner of an events management company, said Shah’s is a familiar name in Nepali youth circles. Thapa manages the Nepalis in Bangalore Facebook group, which has over 23,000 followers.</p>.<p>“Balen and his friends would post their gig invites on our group, back when he lived in Bengaluru,” Thapa said, and added, “It’s unimaginable that today he is about to become the prime minister of Nepal.”</p>.Balendra Shah's RSP ushers in a fresh age, signals new chapter between India and Nepal.<p>However, some community members expressed caution. Older members trust experienced leaders. They worry that the high expectations will be hard to fulfil by a new political figure.</p>.<p>“How can someone so young and into rapping be taken seriously? This is a dangerous gamble,” said 54-year-old Meghna Ki (name changed), a resident of Ramachandrapuram. </p>.<p>Sarita Devi, 70, who lives along Nandidurga Road, also believes the real test lies ahead. “There is a difference between winning an election and running a government,” she said. “Balen Shah and his party are new to politics. Yes, the greenhorns bring energy and a seemingly clear mandate, but also the weight of Gen Z expectations on their shoulders,” she added</p>.<p><strong>Favourite city haunts</strong></p>.<p>Over the years, Shah’s family has spent many holidays travelling together across Karnataka and neighbouring States. “Balen loves Nandi Hills. We also visited Mysuru palace and Madikeri together recently,” Harish recalled.</p>.<p>Shah’s favourite haunts in Bengaluru include neighbourhoods like Indiranagar and Basavanagudi. Sometimes they used to visit Kommaghatta lake to watch migratory birds.</p>.<p>Shah spent two years in the city while pursuing his M Tech in structural engineering at Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology, Yelahanka. He reportedly scored a CGPA above nine. Sujata believes those years shaped his thinking about infrastructure and development.</p>.<p>“He will blend traditional Nepali construction methods with the modern methods he learnt in Bengaluru, for earthquake-proof construction. Nepal sees a high level of seismic activity,” she said.</p>.<p>For her, however, the public image of a political leader still sits beside a much simpler memory. “No matter if he is Prime Minister or mayor, he will always be my beloved younger brother who is always full of surprises,” Sujata told <em>Metrolife</em>.</p>