Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Diaspora recalls Bengaluru days of Balendra Shah, poised to be Nepal's next Prime Minister

Shah’s achievement has sparked conversations across Nepali homes and community groups in Bengaluru.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 00:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Balendra Shah with his family members.

Balendra Shah with his family members.

Special Arrangement

Balendra Shah with his wife Sabina Kafle (to his left), sister Sujata Sejekan and brother in-law Harish Sejekan in Mysuru.

Balendra Shah with his wife Sabina Kafle (to his left), sister Sujata Sejekan and brother in-law Harish Sejekan in Mysuru.

Special arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 March 2026, 00:07 IST
World newsBengaluruBengaluru newsNepalMetrolife

Follow us on :

Follow Us