'Didn't you say I love you?' Bengaluru college proffesor booked for harassing students
Sharif has been booked under BNS sections 74 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 75 (sexual harassment) and 329 (criminal trespass). An investigation is underway.
A serious incident has been reported from Siddhartha Medical College in T. Beguru village of Nelamangala taluk, where a lecturer allegedly proposed to a female student inside a classroom, leading to a tense situation and subsequent violence on campus.