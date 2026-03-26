Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

'Didn't you say I love you?' Bengaluru college proffesor booked for harassing students

Sharif has been booked under BNS sections 74 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 75 (sexual harassment) and 329 (criminal trespass). An investigation is underway.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 14:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 March 2026, 10:22 IST
Karnataka NewsBengaluru newsNelamangala

Follow us on :

Follow Us