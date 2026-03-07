Karnataka Budget | Digital platform for Bengaluru traffic management

<p>Bengaluru: A digital platform for effective management of traffic congestion in the city isamong the key announcements by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as he presented his record 17th Budget on Friday. </p>.<p>“With a view to effectively managing traffic congestion in the growing city of Bengaluru, an integrated digital platform will be developed at a cost of Rs 25 crore by collecting and analysing data managed separately by various traffic management agencies to facilitate a smooth traffic system,” Siddaramaiah said in the budget speech. </p>.<p>Siddaramaiah said that under ‘Operation Parishuddhikarana’, sophisticated security equipment, including an Artificial Intrusion Detection System, CCTV, and body-worn cameras, will be provided at Rs 20 crore to prevent the illegal use of mobile devices, the consumption of ganja and other prohibited items, and other illegal activities in all state prisons. </p>.<p>8,000 posts to be filled</p>.<p>“A permanent Police and Police Auxiliary Services Recruitment Board will be established to do recruitment systematically, transparently and regularly in the Home Department. During the current year, 8,000 various vacant posts in the Home Department will be filled through direct recruitment. "</p>.Karnataka Budget 2026| More police stations, sophisticated prison equipment proposed .<p>“During the last three years, 5,911 vacancies in the Police Department have been filled through direct recruitment. A drug de-addiction centre will be established in the Bengaluru Central Prison. The Anti-Narcotics Task Force unit will be strengthened at a cost of Rs 10 crore, with a mission of Zero Tolerance to Drugs and to make Karnataka a drug-free State.” Siddaramaiah said. </p>.<p class="CrossHead">Urban Policing Innovation Centre </p>.<p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced the establishment of an Urban Policing Innovation Centre.</p>.<p>“It will be established to solve the challenges of policing in the urban areas, including Bengaluru city. It will be managed in collaboration with GBA and corporate entities through the CSR funds,” he said. </p>.<p>He announced 12 new police stations to be set up in 2026-27 to improve the efficient management of law and order and traffic in the state. “Further, 10 new police station buildings will be constructed at the cost of Rs 30 crore during the current year,” he said.</p>