Dinner with Sunil Gavaskar helps raise Rs 50 lakh for charity

A charity dinner with former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar in attendance raised Rs 50 lakh in aid of free paediatric heart surgeries.
The Rotary Club of Bangalore organised the event in association with Heart To Heart Foundation (H2H) and Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevini Hospitals (SSSSH).
The highlight of the event was the sale of memorabilia — bats and photographs signed by Gavaskar, who is also the chairperson of the Foundation. “Each surgery costs about Rs 1.5 lakh. So the money that was raised should be enough for roughly 30 surgeries,” says Rotarian Rajkiran C.
Arvind Thiagarajan, a trustee of H2H, took the stage to talk about the work the Foundation is doing. He shared that on a daily basis, 250-300 children die due to lack of access to surgery. A majority are from economically weak families. Over the past 10 years, the foundation in collaboration with SSSSH has been able to save 28,000 lives across India, with a success rate of 99 percent, he revealed.