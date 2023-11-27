Discrepancy while preparing voters’ list, say private schools

Bengaluru: Private schools managements have alleged discrepancy while preparing the voters’ list for the teachers and graduates constituency elections.
In a complaint to the regional commissioner and electoral officer, the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka levelled allegations against the officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Block Education Officers of the Education Department of intentionally skipping registration of several eligible teachers from the list.
“In the draft voters’ list, published names of thousands of eligible voters were missing. We demanded an inquiry and also requested for the opportunity for such teachers to register.
“We have also filed objections with regard to the same,” said D Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the association.