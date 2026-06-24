Discussion to create a BRICS Space Council held at Bengaluru

<p>New Delhi: India on Wednesday pitched for a “BRICS space economy” as a key driver of global economic growth by establishing a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/brics">BRICS </a>Space Council and strengthening an existing satellite data sharing pact that is currently limited to only four members.</p> <p>This was deliberated at the BRICS Heads of Space Agencies meeting in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/top-bengaluru-news">Bengaluru</a>, where top officials discussed on amendments to the BRICS Remote Sensing Satellite Constellation Agreement to include new members and on the Terms of Reference for the proposed BRICS Space Council.</p> <p>The 2026 BRICS summit will be held in September in New Delhi where some of these topics are likely to come up for inclusion in the outcome document.</p> <p>Hosted by the Indian Space Research Organisation, the two-day meeting was attended by the heads and senior representatives of the space agencies of 11 member countries - Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.</p>.NSA Ajit Doval meets Iranian security official, discusses West Asia, BRICS .<p>Among the proposals discussed, the key one was the formation of a space council first proposed by Brazil in 2024.The discussions in Bengaluru further advanced the ways to form the body.</p> <p>“The BRICS Remote Sensing Satellite Constellation has already demonstrated the value of collaborative space applications through satellite data sharing among member countries. The discussions on the proposed BRICS Space Council will provide greater momentum and continuity to future cooperation in the space sector,” said Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh.</p> <p>The remote sensing satellite constellation is a collaborative mechanism that links the existing earth-observation satellites of member states into a single "virtual network." Currently six satellites from India, China, Brazil and Russia are part of the network.</p> <p>Instead of building new infrastructure, the member nations share data from their individual satellite assets and ground stations to tackle shared socioeconomic and environmental challenges.</p> <p>With BRICS expanding to 11 nations, the space agencies under India – the BRICS chair in 2026 — are in the process of modifying the agreement to fully integrate new members like Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE, and Indonesia into the data-sharing network.</p> <p>Singh said since the grouping represented a significant share of the world’s population, economic output, scientific expertise and technological capabilities, deeper cooperation among BRICS countries can create new opportunities for innovation, industrial partnerships, technology transfer, investment and economic growth while addressing common developmental priorities.</p>