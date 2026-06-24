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Discussion to create a BRICS Space Council held at Bengaluru

The 2026 BRICS summit will be held in September in New Delhi where some of these topics are likely to come up for inclusion in the outcome document.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 16:22 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 16:22 IST
India NewsBengaluruBRICSEconomic Growth

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