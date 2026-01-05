<p>Bengaluru: A dispute between a house owner and tenants over utility charges turned violent in Jeevan Bima Nagar, with both sides alleging assault.</p>.<p>A complaint and counter complaint have been filed.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said the incident took place on Sunday in Kodihalli. The tenants — Naresh, his brother Sachin and sister Rekha — had moved into the house a week ago.</p>.Bengaluru: Rapido bike rider booked for molesting woman passenger in Indiranagar.<p>Trouble began when the house owner, Shobha, and her children asked Naresh to provide his Aadhaar card for the rental agreement and demanded higher utility charges for gas and water. The tenant refused to pay as he had moved in only a week ago, leading to a heated argument.</p>.<p>The altercation escalated into a physical fight, and the house owner’s family allegedly assaulted Naresh, Sachin and Rekha. In a fit of rage, both sides attacked each other with a spoon and a sharp tool, causing injuries to the face, head and other parts of the body.</p>.<p>Naresh and his siblings were treated at Victoria Hospital before approaching the police.</p>.<p>Based on his complaint, an FIR has been registered at the Jeevan Bima Nagar police station. Shobha also filed a counter complaint, and further investigation is underway.</p>