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Bengaluru: Dispute between house owner, tenants over utility charges turn violent; FIR filed

Based on his complaint, an FIR has been registered at the Jeevan Bima Nagar police station. Shobha also filed a counter complaint, and further investigation is underway.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 19:44 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 19:44 IST
India NewsBengaluruCrimeFIR

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