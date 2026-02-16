District court in Bengaluru South gets bomb threat

<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> South District Court on Monday received a bomb threat on email, officials said, leading to a statement of panic on court premises. </p><p>According to police sources, at around 12:35 pm, the email was received. The email said that 12 RDX bombs were placed in the court premises, located on the outskirts of Bengaluru. </p>.Bengaluru bakery faces flak for slamming negative review online; 'claims of rudeness are manipulative,' it replies.<p>Immediately the police were informed and a team was deployed. They were accompanied by bomb squads and canine squads. </p><p>In view of safety, the court premises were cleared and a search operations was launched. Highly placed sources said that the email was likely a hoax, but it will be clear following a full sweep of the premises. </p><p>Details are awaited.</p>