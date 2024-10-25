DKS directs BBMP to halt construction near stormwater drains 

<p>Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced on Thursday that he has directed the BBMP to prohibit any new construction within the 50-foot buffer zone of stormwater drains.</p>.<p>He further stated that the BBMP plans to establish a 300-km road network along stormwater drains by demolishing unauthorised buildings.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters after a meeting with BBMP officials, Shivakumar mentioned that a committee would be formed to manage stormwater drains and develop solutions for areas that frequently experience flooding.</p>.<p>"I have asked the committee, which will include zonal commissioners, chief engineers, and other officials to submit a report within a week," he said.</p>.<p>The committee is expected to devise a plan to connect lakes in the city, facilitating water flow during rains, including the construction of new stormwater drains.</p>.<p>"This will help replenish tanks with low catchment areas and assist in recharging groundwater in Bengaluru. We will acquire private lands for the project if necessary, issuing transferable development rights (TDR) to landowners," Shivakumar explained.</p>.<p>He also stated that officials have been granted full authority to clear encroachments from stormwater drains. "I have also instructed them to construct sluice gates near lake outlets to ensure smooth water flow," he added.</p>