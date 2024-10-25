Home
DKS directs BBMP to halt construction near stormwater drains 

He further stated that the BBMP plans to establish a 300-km road network along stormwater drains by demolishing unauthorised buildings.
DHNS
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 22:10 IST

Published 24 October 2024, 22:10 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsD K ShivakumarBBMP

