DyCM D K Shivakumar plans waste management study of Indore, Chennai

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday chaired a closed-door meeting with officials of the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd (BSWML) for close to an hour.
While his office did not share the details, sources said the DyCM instructed the officials to expediate the process of identifying land on all four directions of the city to create a waste tech park.
Preliminary information suggests that the government plans to build several facilities in these tech parks, from waste to energy to biomethanisation and composting.
Since the new government came to power, Shivakumar has been stating that they wish to incinerate the waste instead of simply dumping it in the quarries. A few weeks ago, he had visited Hyderabad to study waste management-related activities there.
Shivakumar said that he also plans to visit Chennai and Indore before finalising the action plan for Bengaluru.
The civic body currently spends close to Rs 800 crore a year towards collection, transportation and disposal of around 4,500 tonnes of waste that the city generates on a daily basis.
Around Rs 550 crore a year is spent on collecting waste from houses and commercial establishments.