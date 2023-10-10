DKS proposes citizen committees to maintain parks, playgrounds 

DHNS, Bengaluru
The BBMP is devising a scheme that would allow citizens to maintain parks and playgrounds in their wards by getting financial assistance from the corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme.
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said that the proposal will be finalised after consultations with legislators.
Shivakumar was speaking at the 'Brand Bengaluru' conclave organised by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) at the Bangalore University's Jnana Jyothi Auditorium on Monday.
“The citizen-driven committees will be completely apolitical. It will also ensure there is no encroachment of public spaces. We will come up with guidelines very shortly,” Shivakumar said.
The BBMP had introduced a similar initiative for the upkeep of lakes in the form of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with citizens, but it was withdrawn following a Karnataka High Court order around three years ago.
‘Nanna Swathu’
The deputy chief minister also revealed the state government’s plan to launch the 'Nanna Swathu' programme to end forgery of property documents.
Officials said the programme would be a modified version of the ‘e-Aasthi’ system already launched in 48 BBMP wards. E-Aasthi is a platform where documents are digitised to ensure greater transparency and reduce frauds.
“At the moment, e-Aasthi is riddled with problems as it seeks hundreds of documents. Digitisation is also optional and property owners opt for it whenever there is any type of transaction. So far, 28,000 property owners have got e-Aasthi certificates,” a senior BBMP official said.
Explaining the Nanna Swathu initiative, Shivakumar said a lot of property owners have faced problems due to forgery of documents. “We are coming up with a system that will fix these loopholes. There will be no fear of property documents getting forged,” he said.
Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, MLAs NA Harris and Ravi Subramanya, MP Rajeev Gowda and senior officers from different departments, including the BBMP, Namma Metro, BDA, BWSSB were present on the occasion.
Later, the deputy chief minister met experts from different sectors who studied over 70,000 inputs received from citizens. The committees are expected to submit a report to the government chalking out an action plan.
Highlights
1) All roads in Bengaluru will have a QR code that will share information such as the contractor engaged for the development of roads, contact details of engineers, and a history of how much money has been spent so far. A pilot has been launched in the BBMP’s South Zone.
2) A new platform ‘Sahaya Hasta’ is being developed to address grievances concerning Bengaluru. The BBMP already has Sahaaya 2.0, but citizens say their requests are being turned down.
3) The BBMP is in search of revenue or forest land where it can create a facility to incinerate waste that is currently dumped in the outskirts of Bengaluru without being processed.